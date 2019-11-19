Overview

Dr. Piotr Huskowski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Huskowski works at Dr. Peter Huskowski in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.