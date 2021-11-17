Dr. Piotr Imiolek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imiolek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Piotr Imiolek, MD
Dr. Piotr Imiolek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER OF ILLINOIS / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Wny-rrh Internal Medicine At Linden Oaks10 Hagen Dr Ste 240, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 922-0130
Linden Oaks Family Medicine30 Hagen Dr Ste 320, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 922-0130
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Wonderful Doctor, very understanding, and compassionate. Helped me care for my Mom also, everyone in the office is exceptional
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Polish
- METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER OF ILLINOIS / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Internal Medicine
