Overview

Dr. Piotr Kolanowski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Acad Med Poznan and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Kolanowski works at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.