Dr. Piotr Skowronski, MD
Dr. Piotr Skowronski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Monroe, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Georgia Plastic Surgery & Reconstructive Care868 Michael Etchison Rd # A, Monroe, GA 30655 Directions (678) 635-0330
Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Colorado3675 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 300, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 863-9595
- Doctors Hospital
Dr. Skowronski has been a miracle worker for my Husband. I am so thankful. He has been at my husbands bedside daily checking on him in the ICU. If you are looking for a surgeon who really cares about you this is your doctor.
About Dr. Piotr Skowronski, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, French and Polish
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Medical College of Georgia
- Univ of SC Sch of Med
- College of Charleston
- Plastic Surgery
