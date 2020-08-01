See All Plastic Surgeons in Monroe, GA
Dr. Piotr Skowronski, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Piotr Skowronski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Monroe, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Skowronski works at Georgia Plastic Surgery & Reconstructive Care, P.C. in Monroe, GA with other offices in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Plastic Surgery & Reconstructive Care
    868 Michael Etchison Rd # A, Monroe, GA 30655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 635-0330
    Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Colorado
    3675 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 300, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 863-9595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Skin Grafts
Third-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries
Skin Grafts
Third-Degree Burns

Treatment frequency



Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 01, 2020
    Dr. Skowronski has been a miracle worker for my Husband. I am so thankful. He has been at my husbands bedside daily checking on him in the ICU. If you are looking for a surgeon who really cares about you this is your doctor.
    Ashley Wood — Aug 01, 2020
    About Dr. Piotr Skowronski, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1114147931
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education
    • Univ of SC Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • College of Charleston
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Piotr Skowronski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skowronski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skowronski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skowronski has seen patients for Burn Injuries and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skowronski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Skowronski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skowronski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skowronski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skowronski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

