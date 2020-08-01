Overview

Dr. Piotr Skowronski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Monroe, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Skowronski works at Georgia Plastic Surgery & Reconstructive Care, P.C. in Monroe, GA with other offices in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.