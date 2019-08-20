Dr. Piotr Zieba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zieba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Piotr Zieba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Piotr Zieba, MD
Dr. Piotr Zieba, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Academy Of Medicine Of Warszawa and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.
Dr. Zieba works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zieba's Office Locations
-
1
Behavioral Health Center334 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 120, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-5901Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zieba?
I had 3 excellent psychiatrists over the past 25 years. I thought Dr. Zieba was an answer to my prayers. I really liked him and felt like we were developing a good doctor/patient relationship. Then suddenly he dropped me. I saw him at an evening appointment and nothing was said about it. He told me to come back in 2 - 3 weeks. The next morning I got a call from his staff saying he would not be seeing my anymore and was turning me over to another doctor. I was so upset I cried. I really liked him as he was willing to do what worked. Also I complied with his suggestions which didn't work out. He is a good psychiatrist and my only complaint is that he dropped me.
About Dr. Piotr Zieba, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1265487631
Education & Certifications
- Wstn Psych Inst & Clinic/U Pitts
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Academy Of Medicine Of Warszawa
- Addiction Medicine and Geriatric Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zieba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zieba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zieba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zieba works at
Dr. Zieba has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zieba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zieba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zieba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zieba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zieba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.