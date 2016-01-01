Dr. Sandel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piper Sandel, MD
Overview of Dr. Piper Sandel, MD
Dr. Piper Sandel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Sandel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sandel's Office Locations
-
1
Michael M Lee7910 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (202) 444-8888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandel?
About Dr. Piper Sandel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1245596618
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandel works at
Dr. Sandel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.