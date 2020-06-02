Overview of Dr. Pippa Macdonald, MD

Dr. Pippa Macdonald, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Macdonald works at Oregon Health And Sciencs University Primary Care Clinic in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.