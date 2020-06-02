Dr. Macdonald accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pippa Macdonald, MD
Overview of Dr. Pippa Macdonald, MD
Dr. Pippa Macdonald, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Macdonald works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Macdonald's Office Locations
-
1
Ohsu Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-8211Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 3303 S Bond Ave Ste 8, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 418-9293
-
3
Sleep Center501 SE 172nd Ave, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 882-2778Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macdonald?
Dr. MacDonald was very professional. Took the time to ask me the history of my condition, was a good listener, ask questions that helped with her diagnosis, was patient and understanding, told me that it could be a couple of things and then proceeded to tell me the probability of each scenario. Great communicator! Feb. 7, 2020
About Dr. Pippa Macdonald, MD
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1053721571
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macdonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macdonald works at
Dr. Macdonald has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macdonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macdonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macdonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.