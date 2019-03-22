Dr. Piro Koci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Piro Koci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from BEAUMONT HOSPITAL / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Vaishalee Shukla MD110 Lockwood Ave Ste 300, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 632-8164
New Rochelle- Neurology20 Cedar St Fl 3, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 738-3100
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Koci is a great doctor. He helped my husband and I with getting pregnant. Today we have a amazing 5 year old boy. We will forever be greatful. LG New Rochelle
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- BEAUMONT HOSPITAL / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Koci has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koci accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koci has seen patients for Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Koci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koci.
