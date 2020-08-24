Overview

Dr. Pirooz Mofrad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center and Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Mofrad works at Washington Heart Rhythm Associates in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.