Dr. Jacob Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pius Jacob Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pius Jacob Jr, MD
Dr. Pius Jacob Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL.
Dr. Jacob Jr works at
Dr. Jacob Jr's Office Locations
Pius Jacob MD38188 Medical Center Ave, Zephyrhills, FL 33540 Directions (813) 788-1266
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jacob is the best psychiatrist I’ve been to. He is direct, prompt and exactly the kind of Dr. I was looking for.
About Dr. Pius Jacob Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1306968318
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacob Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob Jr works at
Dr. Jacob Jr has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob Jr.
