Dr. Piyush Buch, MD
Overview of Dr. Piyush Buch, MD
Dr. Piyush Buch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MP Shah Med Coll, Jamnagar and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Buch's Office Locations
Piyush C Buch MD, PC7480 W College Dr Ste 203, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-0540
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life.
About Dr. Piyush Buch, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- Ill State Psych Inst
- Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
- MP Shah Med Coll, Jamnagar
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buch accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buch has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Buch speaks Gujarati.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Buch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buch.
