Dr. Piyush Buch, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Palos Heights, IL
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Piyush Buch, MD

Dr. Piyush Buch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MP Shah Med Coll, Jamnagar and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Buch works at Piyush C Buch MD, PC in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Piyush C Buch MD, PC
    7480 W College Dr Ste 203, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 361-0540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Opioid Dependence
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Opioid Dependence

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 12, 2020
    Saved my life.
    — Jun 12, 2020
    About Dr. Piyush Buch, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati
    • 1841225349
    Education & Certifications

    • Ill State Psych Inst
    • Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
    • MP Shah Med Coll, Jamnagar
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Piyush Buch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buch accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Buch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buch works at Piyush C Buch MD, PC in Palos Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Buch’s profile.

    Dr. Buch has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Buch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

