Dr. Johari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piyush Johari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Piyush Johari, MD
Dr. Piyush Johari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Holyoke Medical Center.
Dr. Johari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Johari's Office Locations
-
1
Holyoke Medical Center Inc.575 Beech St, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 534-2697
-
2
Stepping Stones Psychiatry LLC201 Park Ave Ste 5, West Springfield, MA 01089 Directions (413) 300-3999
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Holyoke Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johari?
Doctor Johari has been my Psychiatrist for at least 10 years. He is a soft spoken Doctor in a noisy world, supportive, kind and has been an anchor for me in very difficlt times.
About Dr. Piyush Johari, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1053379016
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johari accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johari works at
Dr. Johari has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Johari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.