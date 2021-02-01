Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piyush Joshi, MD
Overview of Dr. Piyush Joshi, MD
Dr. Piyush Joshi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Joshi works at
Dr. Joshi's Office Locations
Om Urology LLC3160 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32934 Directions (321) 241-6574
Melbourne Same-day Surgery1035 S Apollo Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-7216
Penny Pediatrics14430 US Highway 1 Ste 103, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 589-8283
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have no idea what's up with all the negative comments, but Dr. Joshi is a fantastic physician. He has helped me thru a difficult medical issue. I will say that the older lady at the front desk does need to remove herself from the office because she is partially killing his business, but I wouldn't go see another Urologist. PERIOD
About Dr. Piyush Joshi, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1083697817
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.