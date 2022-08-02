Dr. Piyush Lohiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lohiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Piyush Lohiya, MD
Overview of Dr. Piyush Lohiya, MD
Dr. Piyush Lohiya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PUNE UNIVERSITY / PADMASHREE DR. D.Y. PATIL PRATISHTHAN'S MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Lohiya's Office Locations
Dallas Renal Group4708 Dexter Dr Ste 400, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 889-9871
Dallas Renal Group.3571 W Wheatland Rd Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 274-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I love Dr Loliya. He is so kind and caring and truly shows he cares about his patients. He’s never in a hurry and takes his time to explain things to you. I was a hospital patient for nine weeks recently and Dr. Lohiya was there every morning and every evening to check on me. He’s extremely loyal to his patients and I would recommend him to anyone needing a kidney specialist. He’s the best. We will definitely miss. ??
About Dr. Piyush Lohiya, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Vietnamese
- 1114102282
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- UPMC Mercy
- PUNE UNIVERSITY / PADMASHREE DR. D.Y. PATIL PRATISHTHAN'S MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lohiya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lohiya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lohiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lohiya has seen patients for Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lohiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lohiya speaks Hindi and Vietnamese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lohiya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lohiya.
