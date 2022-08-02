See All Nephrologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Piyush Lohiya, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Piyush Lohiya, MD

Dr. Piyush Lohiya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PUNE UNIVERSITY / PADMASHREE DR. D.Y. PATIL PRATISHTHAN'S MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.

Dr. Lohiya works at Dallas Renal Group in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lohiya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Renal Group
    4708 Dexter Dr Ste 400, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 889-9871
  2. 2
    Dallas Renal Group.
    3571 W Wheatland Rd Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 274-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Arlington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parenteral Nutrition Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Transplant Care Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 02, 2022
    My husband and I love Dr Loliya. He is so kind and caring and truly shows he cares about his patients. He’s never in a hurry and takes his time to explain things to you. I was a hospital patient for nine weeks recently and Dr. Lohiya was there every morning and every evening to check on me. He’s extremely loyal to his patients and I would recommend him to anyone needing a kidney specialist. He’s the best. We will definitely miss. ??
    Gloria Whitefield — Aug 02, 2022
    About Dr. Piyush Lohiya, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114102282
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Residency
    Internship
    • UPMC Mercy
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • PUNE UNIVERSITY / PADMASHREE DR. D.Y. PATIL PRATISHTHAN'S MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Piyush Lohiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lohiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lohiya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lohiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lohiya has seen patients for Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lohiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lohiya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lohiya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lohiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lohiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

