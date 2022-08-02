Overview of Dr. Piyush Lohiya, MD

Dr. Piyush Lohiya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PUNE UNIVERSITY / PADMASHREE DR. D.Y. PATIL PRATISHTHAN'S MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Lohiya works at Dallas Renal Group in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.