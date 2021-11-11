Dr. Piyush Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Piyush Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Piyush Patel, MD
Dr. Piyush Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Kidney-Hypertension Clinic605 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-1231
- 2 2290 Oak Rd Ste 101, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (678) 879-1231
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
He is a very caring and very knowledgeable Doctor. Give enough time to patients and listen and explain very well.
About Dr. Piyush Patel, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1356392039
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.