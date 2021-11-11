Overview of Dr. Piyush Patel, MD

Dr. Piyush Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Kidney-Hypertension Clinic in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.