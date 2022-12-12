Overview of Dr. Piyush Patel, MD

Dr. Piyush Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oakwood, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Premier Blood and Cancer Center in Oakwood, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.