Dr. Piyush Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Piyush Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oakwood, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Premier Blood and Cancer Center in Oakwood400 Sugar Camp Cir Ste 200, Oakwood, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Blood and Cancer Center at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2300 Miami Valley Dr, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel is the BEST ! He is always helpful and very thorough in our discussions. I feel very fortunate to have him on my team !!!
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
- University of South Dakota Internal
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.