Dr. Placido Morano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Placido Morano, MD
Dr. Placido Morano, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Long Island College Hospital
Dr. Morano works at
Dr. Morano's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
-
2
Center for Community Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital515 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
-
3
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty38 6th Avenue Floor 3rd, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Morano back in 2013 and now again 2020 I traveled from 2 hours away to see him for his expertise. He tries hard to get to the bottom of your condition and he has a great bed side manner. God Bless him - I will continue to travel to see him. He truly is concerned for his patients.
About Dr. Placido Morano, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Italian
- 1902858434
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Flushing Hospital Med Center|Laguardia Hospital
- Ny Infirm Beekman Downtown|Ny Infirm-Beekman Downtown
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morano works at
Dr. Morano has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morano speaks Italian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Morano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morano.
