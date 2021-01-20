Overview of Dr. Plakyil Joseph, MD

Dr. Plakyil Joseph, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Kerala / Medical College and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Joseph works at Drs.sambandam & Joseph Associates Inc. in Cranston, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hodgkin's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.