Dr. Platina Gershtenson, MD is a Dermatologist in Pleasant Prairie, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago/College Of Medicine.



Dr. Gershtenson works at Forefront Dermatology - Pleasant Prairie in Pleasant Prairie, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.