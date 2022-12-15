See All Dermatologists in Pleasant Prairie, WI
Dr. Platina Gershtenson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Platina Gershtenson, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (138)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Platina Gershtenson, MD is a Dermatologist in Pleasant Prairie, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago/College Of Medicine.

Dr. Gershtenson works at Forefront Dermatology - Pleasant Prairie in Pleasant Prairie, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Pleasant Prairie
    9020 76th St Ste E, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 264-8039

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (125)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gershtenson?

    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr Gershtenson is a Very great. Doctor and has a great stuff, they made me feel real comfortable. Had two biopsy with no pain, this doctor truly knows what she’s doing and so does her staff. Thank you Dr Gershtenson.
    Patricia — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Platina Gershtenson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Platina Gershtenson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gershtenson to family and friends

    Dr. Gershtenson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gershtenson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Platina Gershtenson, MD.

    About Dr. Platina Gershtenson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154504017
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Residency
    Internship
    • Evanston Northwestern Healthcare
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago/College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Platina Gershtenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gershtenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gershtenson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gershtenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gershtenson works at Forefront Dermatology - Pleasant Prairie in Pleasant Prairie, WI. View the full address on Dr. Gershtenson’s profile.

    Dr. Gershtenson has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gershtenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Gershtenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gershtenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gershtenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gershtenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Platina Gershtenson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.