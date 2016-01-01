Overview

Dr. Plavakeerthi Kemparajurs, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Kemparajurs works at Baptist Health La Grange ICU in La Grange, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.