Dr. Po Lam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Po Lam, MD is an Urology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Claxton-hepburn Medical Center, Crouse Hospital, Lewis County General Hospital, Oneida Health Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center, Samaritan Medical Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Associated Medical Professionals of Ny Pllc1226 E WATER ST, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 478-4185Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Kevin W Thomas MD Neurology Pllc5700 W Genesee St Ste 124, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 478-4185
Hospital Affiliations
- Claxton-hepburn Medical Center
- Crouse Hospital
- Lewis County General Hospital
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Samaritan Medical Center
- Upstate University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I would not go to AMP Urolgy ever again. It's coming up on 3yrs after bladder removal sugery and I must have it done again. Because Dr. PO Lam did it wrong. I spent 3 wks. In hospital at Crouse in Syracuse NY do to a infection. Dr. Lam left my bowel leaking into my body causing infection. Took me 12 plus weeks to get back to work. Two more stays at Oneida Hospital due to bowel blockages. Now I must have revistion surgery 3/22/22 with upstate urolgy and Dr. Jacobs.
About Dr. Po Lam, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
