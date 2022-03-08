Overview of Dr. Po Lam, MD

Dr. Po Lam, MD is an Urology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Claxton-hepburn Medical Center, Crouse Hospital, Lewis County General Hospital, Oneida Health Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center, Samaritan Medical Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Lam works at Assoctd Med Profs Urology in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Camillus, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Removal and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.