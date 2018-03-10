Overview

Dr. Po Lew, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Lew works at Well Care Medical Group in Rosemead, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.