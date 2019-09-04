See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Po-Ming Fung, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Po-Ming Fung, MD

Dr. Po-Ming Fung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Bexar Co Hosp Dist

Dr. Fung works at Wellmed At Westlake Health Ctr in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westlakes Health Center
    8303 W Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 674-6130

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Limb Pain
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Po-Ming Fung, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518964295
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bexar Co Hosp Dist
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Po-Ming Fung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fung accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fung works at Wellmed At Westlake Health Ctr in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fung’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

