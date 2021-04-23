Dr. Pocheng Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pocheng Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pocheng Chu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Chu works at
Brooklyn Gastroenterology and Hepatology2315 86Th St, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 333-0093
- Maimonides Medical Center
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Dr. Chu is a very professionable, patient, helpful doctor in brooklyn. I highly recommended him to others.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1720236813
- Maimondes Med Ctr
- Maimonedes Med Ctr
- College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chu speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.