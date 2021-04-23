Overview

Dr. Pocheng Chu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Chu works at Brooklyn Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.