Dr. Pochien Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pochien Hsu, MD
Overview of Dr. Pochien Hsu, MD
Dr. Pochien Hsu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Hsu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hsu's Office Locations
-
1
Eastern Obstetrics Gynecology PC22 Bridge St Ste 22, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 305-2116
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsu?
I’m mother to the parent of a woman who consulted with the doctor prior to pregnancy and then selected him due to expertise in high risk, twice. We are all so pleased. As an MD myself, I can judge his expertise is top level. We’ve have conferred and I always learn something from him..
About Dr. Pochien Hsu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1407945314
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hsu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu works at
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hsu speaks Chinese.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.