Dr. Poj Lysouvakon, MD
Overview of Dr. Poj Lysouvakon, MD
Dr. Poj Lysouvakon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.
Dr. Lysouvakon works at
Dr. Lysouvakon's Office Locations
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-6604
Friend Family Health Center Inc.5843 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60636 Directions (312) 682-6110
Friend Family Health Center5635 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60629 Directions (312) 682-6110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Friend Health Pharmacy800 E 55th St, Chicago, IL 60615 Directions (773) 702-0660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Poj Lysouvakon, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1346304946
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
