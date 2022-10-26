See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Pokala Kiran, MD

Oncology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pokala Kiran, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Kiran works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Colectomy and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Colectomy
Abdominoplasty
Colorectal Cancer
Colectomy
Abdominoplasty

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adhesions Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anal Sphincter Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorectal Stricture Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bowel Strangulation Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectourethral Fistula Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Muy positivo y comunicativo . Gracias Doctor Kiran
    Salomon Alejandro — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Pokala Kiran, MD

    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871798330
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    Residency
    • St Mary's Hospital
    Internship
    • Bronx-Lebanon Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pokala Kiran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kiran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kiran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kiran works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kiran’s profile.

    Dr. Kiran has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Colectomy and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

