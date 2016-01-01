Overview of Dr. Polawyn McKinney, MD

Dr. Polawyn McKinney, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.



Dr. McKinney works at Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.