Overview

Dr. Polina Kaloyanova, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University--Varna.



Dr. Kaloyanova works at Polina Kaloyanova MD PA in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.