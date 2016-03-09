See All Oncologists in Camden, NJ
Dr. Polina Khrizman, MD

Oncology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Polina Khrizman, MD

Dr. Polina Khrizman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Khrizman works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khrizman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Camden
    2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Polina Khrizman, MD

    • Oncology
    • English, Russian
    • Female
    • 1861673089
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Polina Khrizman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khrizman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khrizman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khrizman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khrizman works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Khrizman’s profile.

    Dr. Khrizman has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khrizman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khrizman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khrizman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khrizman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khrizman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.