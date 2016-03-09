Overview of Dr. Polina Khrizman, MD

Dr. Polina Khrizman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Khrizman works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.