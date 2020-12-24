See All Psychiatrists in Crystal Lake, IL
Dr. Polina Shvarts, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (28)
Crystal Lake, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Polina Shvarts, MD

Dr. Polina Shvarts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They graduated from Kisinev Med Institute.

They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Shvarts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    970 S McHenry Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 (815) 455-7100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Dec 24, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. P for several years. I ended up with an appt there due to another place being completely closed down one day when I showed up for my regular appt. This woman has been wonderful! She had me feeling the most normal I had felt in years of battling depression & bi-polar disorder. Turns out that I had been misdiagnosed for a long time. She knows what she's doing! I'm so thankful for her. Also for the other place shutting down or I wouldn't have found her! I'd still be taking a handful of unnecessary pills.
    sn — Dec 24, 2020
    About Dr. Polina Shvarts, MD

    Psychiatry
    English
    1023113552
    Kisinev Med Institute
