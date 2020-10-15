Overview of Dr. Pollachi Selvakumarraj, MD

Dr. Pollachi Selvakumarraj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Navasota, TX. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX and CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital.



Dr. Selvakumarraj works at Health Point Navasota in Navasota, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.