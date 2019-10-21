Overview of Dr. Polly Lebuhn, MD

Dr. Polly Lebuhn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah and Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Lebuhn works at Internal Medicine Group in Paducah, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.