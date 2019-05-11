Overview of Dr. Polly Quiram, MD

Dr. Polly Quiram, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Quiram works at VITREO RETINAL SURGERY in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Saint Cloud, MN and Hermantown, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.