Dr. Polo Banuelos, MD

Neurology
3.8 (23)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Polo Banuelos, MD

Dr. Polo Banuelos, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Banuelos works at SSM Health in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Banuelos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology
    1035 Bellevue Ave Ste 500, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 925-4773

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gullian-Barre-Like Hyporeflexia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 08, 2017
    Dr. Banuelos is so kind, thorough and compassionate. He truly has the best interest of his patients at heart! I have an unusual and rare diagnosis and I have been very pleased with my care over the past several years... highly recommend!
    Kristin Bonilla in San Antonio, TX — Apr 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Polo Banuelos, MD
    About Dr. Polo Banuelos, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003072646
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Clinical Neurophysiology Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
