Dr. Polyxene Kokinos, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.4 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Polyxene Kokinos, MD

Dr. Polyxene Kokinos, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Campbell, CA. 

Dr. Kokinos works at South Bay Vascular Center and Vein Institute in Campbell, CA with other offices in Gilroy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kokinos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Bay Vascular Center and Vein Institute
    2255 S Bascom Ave Ste 200, Campbell, CA 95008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1409
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    South Bay Vascular Center and Vein Institute
    8420 Church St, Gilroy, CA 95020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 882-9706

Hospital Affiliations
Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency

Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Venous Compression
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Lymphedema
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Sclerotherapy
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Dialysis Access Procedures
Edema
Embolism
Endovascular Stent Grafting
Iliac Aneurysm
Leg Disorders
Limb Swelling
May-Thurner Syndrome
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vascular Disease
Vascular Stenting
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 02, 2017
    I've seen Dr. Kokinos one time when she took out stitches from my arm. She was very gentle as for the stitches were so tight, she maneuvered the tweezers, and was able to pull out the stitches, thank goodness no pain at all. Thank you Dr Kokinos.
    Lidia in San Jose, CA — Jun 02, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Polyxene Kokinos, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Greek and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679671259
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of California - Moffett Hospital|University Of California-Moffett Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Polyxene Kokinos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kokinos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kokinos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kokinos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kokinos has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kokinos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokinos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokinos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kokinos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kokinos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

