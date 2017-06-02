Overview of Dr. Polyxene Kokinos, MD

Dr. Polyxene Kokinos, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Campbell, CA.



Dr. Kokinos works at South Bay Vascular Center and Vein Institute in Campbell, CA with other offices in Gilroy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.