Dr. Pomin Yeung, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (135)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Pomin Yeung, MD

Dr. Pomin Yeung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK

Dr. Yeung works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yeung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Brooklyn Heights
    186 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoporosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoporosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 13, 2023
    It was a good experience with a thorough examination. I arrived 5-10 minutes early and was brought into the exam room 5 minutes after arrival. the PA was very efficient & pleasant. After the initial statistics gathering by the PA, Dr. Yeung came in to start the exam. We had a good chat about my past year's health matters & about an injury I had sustained last year running a race. He also asked about my diet & any other issues that I may have experienced, as well as discussing my health results from last year's physical. He did a thorough examination including eyes, ears, heart, leg injury area (from last year's race), etc. After the exam, the PA came back to take blood & give me the flu shot. Very efficient & time well spent.
    M. Constantine — Jan 13, 2023
    About Dr. Pomin Yeung, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265676514
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Residency

