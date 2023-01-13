Overview of Dr. Pomin Yeung, MD

Dr. Pomin Yeung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK



Dr. Yeung works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.