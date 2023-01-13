Dr. Pomin Yeung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pomin Yeung, MD
Overview of Dr. Pomin Yeung, MD
Dr. Pomin Yeung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Dr. Yeung works at
Dr. Yeung's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Brooklyn Heights186 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yeung?
It was a good experience with a thorough examination. I arrived 5-10 minutes early and was brought into the exam room 5 minutes after arrival. the PA was very efficient & pleasant. After the initial statistics gathering by the PA, Dr. Yeung came in to start the exam. We had a good chat about my past year's health matters & about an injury I had sustained last year running a race. He also asked about my diet & any other issues that I may have experienced, as well as discussing my health results from last year's physical. He did a thorough examination including eyes, ears, heart, leg injury area (from last year's race), etc. After the exam, the PA came back to take blood & give me the flu shot. Very efficient & time well spent.
About Dr. Pomin Yeung, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeung accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeung works at
135 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.