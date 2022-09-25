Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pon-Sang Chan, MD
Overview
Dr. Pon-Sang Chan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from National Defense Medical Center.
Locations
Pon-sang Chan. MD Inc.321 N Kuakini St Ste 704, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 591-2118
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I will recommend him to anyone for heart problems
About Dr. Pon-Sang Chan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1962463299
Education & Certifications
- Miriam Hospital Lifespan
- National Defense Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders and Aortic Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
