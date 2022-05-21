Dr. Ponciano Reyes Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ponciano Reyes Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Ponciano Reyes Jr, MD
Dr. Ponciano Reyes Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myeloma and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Reyes Jr' Office Locations
- 1 19 Baker Ave Ste 100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-6800
-
2
Hudson Valley Hematology Oncology Associates Rllp45 Reade Pl Fl 1, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyes Jr?
Excellent care for 3 years. He’s to the point. Will answer all your concerns.
About Dr. Ponciano Reyes Jr, MD
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1427126051
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes Jr accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes Jr has seen patients for Anemia, Myeloma and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyes Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reyes Jr speaks Tagalog.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.