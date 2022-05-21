Overview of Dr. Ponciano Reyes Jr, MD

Dr. Ponciano Reyes Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myeloma and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.