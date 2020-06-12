Overview of Dr. Ponnaiah Mohan, MD

Dr. Ponnaiah Mohan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mgr Med University and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Mohan works at Tarrant Nephrology Associates in Mansfield, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.