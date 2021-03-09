See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Pontus Oberg, DO

Sports Medicine
4.1 (14)
Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pontus Oberg, DO

Dr. Pontus Oberg, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. Oberg works at Sports Medicine Clinic at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Sports Medicine Clinci
    10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Sports Medicine Clinicthe
    1455 NW Leary Way Ste 350, Seattle, WA 98107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    Mar 09, 2021
    Absolutely the best, cares about his patients, so happy I found him!!
    — Mar 09, 2021
    About Dr. Pontus Oberg, DO

    Sports Medicine
    15 years of experience
    English
    1225263163
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
