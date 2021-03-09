Dr. Pontus Oberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pontus Oberg, DO
Overview of Dr. Pontus Oberg, DO
Dr. Pontus Oberg, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Oberg works at
Dr. Oberg's Office Locations
-
1
The Sports Medicine Clinci10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98133 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Sports Medicine Clinicthe1455 NW Leary Way Ste 350, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oberg?
Absolutely the best, cares about his patients, so happy I found him!!
About Dr. Pontus Oberg, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1225263163
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Oberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Oberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oberg works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.