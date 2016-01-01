See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Pooja Aggarwal, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (7)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pooja Aggarwal, MD

Dr. Pooja Aggarwal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.

Dr. Aggarwal works at Wellspace Health in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Aggarwal's Office Locations

  1
    Wellspace Health
    2425 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  UC Davis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Ear Ache
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Ear Ache

Treatment frequency



Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Pooja Aggarwal, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1235459793
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aggarwal works at Wellspace Health in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Aggarwal’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aggarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aggarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

