Dr. Pooja Dorward, MD
Overview
Dr. Pooja Dorward, MD is a Dermatologist in Chesterfield, MO. They graduated from Washington University.
Dr. Dorward works at
Locations
West County Dermatology1001 Chesterfield Pkwy E Ste 201, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 362-8159
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very happy with my experience with Dr Doward and the entire practice. I had a biopsy. She called me later in the evening, way beyond office house and took plenty of time to explain the results and the recommended treatment. The entire office is very friendly and professional. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Pooja Dorward, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorward accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorward. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorward.
