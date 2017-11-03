See All Dermatologists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Pooja Dorward, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Pooja Dorward, MD is a Dermatologist in Chesterfield, MO. They graduated from Washington University.

Dr. Dorward works at West County Dermatology in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West County Dermatology
    1001 Chesterfield Pkwy E Ste 201, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-8159

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 03, 2017
    I was very happy with my experience with Dr Doward and the entire practice. I had a biopsy. She called me later in the evening, way beyond office house and took plenty of time to explain the results and the recommended treatment. The entire office is very friendly and professional. I would recommend her to anyone.
    DeirDre — Nov 03, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pooja Dorward, MD
    About Dr. Pooja Dorward, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548486194
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pooja Dorward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorward works at West County Dermatology in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Dorward’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorward. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorward.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

