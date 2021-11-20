Dr. Pooja Handa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pooja Handa, MD
Overview
Dr. Pooja Handa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Handa works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group20208 Chasewood Park Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Handa?
Dr Handa has the best bedside manners. She listens attentively to your concerns and takes the time to explain things to you thoroughly. She’s compassionate and cares for her patients. Definitely recommend her!
About Dr. Pooja Handa, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1508022955
Education & Certifications
- WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Handa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Handa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Handa works at
Dr. Handa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.