Dr. Pooja Handa, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Dr. Pooja Handa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Handa works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    20208 Chasewood Park Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Pooja Handa, MD
About Dr. Pooja Handa, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1508022955
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pooja Handa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Handa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Handa works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Handa’s profile.

Dr. Handa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

