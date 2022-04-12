Dr. Pooja Khator, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khator is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pooja Khator, MD
Dr. Pooja Khator, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Coastal Eye Institute1427 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 366-4777
Coastal Eye Institute1515 Sun City Center Plz, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 633-3065
Coastal Eye Institute6310 Health Park Way Ste 340, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 748-1818
Silverman Pediatric Ophthalmology PA217 MANATEE AVE E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 748-1813
- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had my first consultation with Dr. Khator today to discuss possible cataract surgery. She was very knowledgeable, asked many questions and wanted to know my complete eye history. Tests were ordered and performed and explained. She gave me all the time I needed and was very competent. I cannot speak highly enough about Dr. Khator and I’m actually looking forward to continuing treatment with her.
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1376592741
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Maryland General Hospital
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
