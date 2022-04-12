Overview of Dr. Pooja Khator, MD

Dr. Pooja Khator, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khator works at Coastal Eye Institute in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Sun City Center, FL, Lakewood Ranch, FL and Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.