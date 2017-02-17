Dr. Pooja Luthra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luthra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pooja Luthra, MD
Overview
Dr. Pooja Luthra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Locations
University of Connecticut Health Center263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-3245MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Luthra for over a year now, she is very professional and caring. The appointments are not rushed,. Dr. Luthra is very good at answering all my questions and helping me through my thyroid issues. I would definitely recommend her to family and friends!
About Dr. Pooja Luthra, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Luthra works at
