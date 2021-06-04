See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Venice, FL
Dr. Pooja Pothiwala, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.2 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Pooja Pothiwala, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Shorepoint Health Venice and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Pothiwala works at Gulf Coast Medical Group Tuscany in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypoglycemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Medical Group Tuscany
    1720 E Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 483-9779
  2. 2
    Gulf Coast Medical Group
    1700 E Venice Ave Ste A, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 366-9362
  3. 3
    Gulf Coast Hma Physician Management LLC
    1370 E Venice Ave Ste 205, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 800-4700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Venice
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypoglycemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypoglycemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Hypothyroidism
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Osteoporosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Sinusitis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Administrative Physical
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 04, 2021
    Patient-oriented, compassionate, competent care.
    — Jun 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pooja Pothiwala, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316071830
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pooja Pothiwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pothiwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pothiwala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pothiwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pothiwala works at Gulf Coast Medical Group Tuscany in Venice, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pothiwala’s profile.

    Dr. Pothiwala has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypoglycemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pothiwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pothiwala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pothiwala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pothiwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pothiwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

