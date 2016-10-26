Overview of Dr. Pooja Prasad, DO

Dr. Pooja Prasad, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury|Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Prasad works at Pratt Medical Group - T. Stacy Lloyd Campus in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.