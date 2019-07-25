Dr. Pooja Raju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pooja Raju, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pooja Raju, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Saint Luke's Warren Hospital.
Dr. Raju works at
Locations
1
SBMC Pulmonary Services235 Millburn Ave Ste 101, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 376-8034
2
Barnabas Health Medical Group375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 322-6900
3
St Luke's Warren Pulmonary123B Roseberry St, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 Directions (908) 213-3433
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raju is an excellent Dr I was with Dr raju for about 3 years I with lung disease. Dr Raju was very patent very knowledgeable ,and helped me threw a lot of difficult times I would give her 10 stars,if I could
About Dr. Pooja Raju, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1760626774
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raju has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Raju using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Raju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raju works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Raju. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raju.
