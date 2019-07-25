See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Millburn, NJ
Dr. Pooja Raju, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pooja Raju, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Saint Luke's Warren Hospital.

Dr. Raju works at Barnabas Health Pulmonary Consultants in Millburn, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ and Phillipsburg, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SBMC Pulmonary Services
    235 Millburn Ave Ste 101, Millburn, NJ 07041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 376-8034
    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-6900
    St Luke's Warren Pulmonary
    123B Roseberry St, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 213-3433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's Warren Hospital

Sleep Apnea
Emphysema
Pneumonia
Sleep Apnea
Emphysema
Pneumonia

Sleep Apnea
Emphysema
Pneumonia
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchospasm
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Empyema
Goodpasture's Disease
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis Screening
Vascular Disease
Viral Infection
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Pooja Raju, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760626774
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
