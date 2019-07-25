Overview

Dr. Pooja Raju, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Saint Luke's Warren Hospital.



Dr. Raju works at Barnabas Health Pulmonary Consultants in Millburn, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ and Phillipsburg, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.