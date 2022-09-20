Dr. Pooja Sethi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pooja Sethi, MD
Overview
Dr. Pooja Sethi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center3601 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-1501
University Medical Center602 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 743-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Uab Internal Med Health Ctr Montgomery2055 E South Blvd Ste 202, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 284-5211
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Pooja Sethi, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
