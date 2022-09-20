Overview

Dr. Pooja Sethi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Sethi works at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.